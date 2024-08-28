Cabaletta Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences in September:



Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 4:50 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

2024 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com . Replays will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies that have the potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABA™ platform encompasses two strategies: the CARTA (chimeric antigen receptor T cells for autoimmunity) strategy, with CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T, as the lead product candidate being evaluated in the RESET™ (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical trials in myositis, systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, generalized myasthenia gravis and in the RESET-PV™ sub-study within the DesCAARTes™ clinical trial in pemphigus vulgaris, along with the CAART (chimeric autoantibody receptor T cells) strategy, with multiple clinical-stage candidates, including DSG3-CAART for mucosal pemphigus vulgaris and MuSK-CAART for MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis. The expanding CABA™ platform is designed to develop potentially curative therapies that offer deep and durable responses for patients with a broad range of autoimmune diseases. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters and labs are located in Philadelphia, PA.

Contacts:

Anup Marda

Chief Financial Officer

investors@cabalettabio.com

William Gramig

Precision AQ

william.gramig@precisionaq.com