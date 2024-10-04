Werewolf Therapeutics to Present Posters at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced that two posters will be presented at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting, taking place November 6-10, 2024, in Houston, Texas.



Details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: INDUKINE™ Molecules Delivering Various Cytokines Utilize Unique Mechanisms of Action to Drive Anti-Tumor Efficacy in Murine Syngeneic Tumor Models

Abstract Number: 955

Session Date and Time: Friday, Nov. 8, 2024; 9 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

Location: George R. Brown Convention Center - Exhibit Halls A B

Title: The tumor-activated IL-12 prodrug WTX-330 expanded/activated tumor infiltrating lymphocytes and caused tumor regression in patients with refractory solid tumors: Interim data from an ongoing Ph1 study

Abstract Number: 672

Session Date and Time: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024; 9 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

Location: George R. Brown Convention Center - Exhibit Halls A B

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf leverages its proprietary PREDATOR® platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. The Company’s INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Werewolf’s most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. Werewolf is advancing WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 as a single agent in multiple tumor types and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com .

WEREWOLF®, the WEREWOLF logo, PREDATOR®, INDUKINE™ and other Werewolf trademarks, service marks, graphics and logos are trade names, trademarks or registered trademarks of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., in the United States or other countries. All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:

John Norton

Precision AQ

212.362.1200

John.Norton@precisionaq.com

Media Contact:

Amanda Sellers

Deerfield Group

301.332.5574

amanda.sellers@deerfieldgroup.com