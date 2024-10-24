SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

RxSight, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 7, 2024

October 24, 2024 | 
1 min read

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2024 after the market close on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (888) 596-4144 or (646) 968-2525, and enter the conference code: 7406253. The call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a link on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.rxsight.com/. An archived recording of the call will be available through the same link shortly after its completion.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL™/LAL+™, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Company Contact:
Shelley B. Thunen
Chief Financial Officer
sthunen@rxsight.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
omoravcevic@rxsight.com

Earnings Medical device
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Boston harbor and financial district
Job Creations
Massachusetts Tax Incentives for Moderna, Vertex and More Creating 1,155 Jobs
October 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Pfizer Cuts 75 More Positions at Sanford, NC Site
October 23, 2024
 · 
170 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Roche's tower in Shanghai, China
Earnings
Roche Beats Q3 Sales Estimates as CEO Voices Opposition to Novo Holdings’ Catalent Buyout
October 23, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Trodelvy’s Bladder Cancer Withdrawal, Sage Therapeutics Layoffs, Sanofi’s Radiopharma Investment, More
October 23, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie