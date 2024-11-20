SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

RFK Jr.’s HHS Nomination, Biogen’s Lupus Win and Leqembi Struggles, Neurogene’s Rough Month, More

November 20, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong

Trump fingers Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the HHS, lupus and ATTR-CM dominate headlines this week, bluebird bio has a cash gap to leap and RegenxBio eyes Sarepta in Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

President-elect Donald Trump announced last week that he would nominate prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the HHS. While this news caused a dip in biotech stocks, one analyst said the selloff was an overreaction.

Meanwhile, fall conference season continues with the American College of Rheumatology Convergence (ACR) and American Heart Association’s 2024 Scientific Sessions (AHA). Lupus was the indication du jour at ACR, where BMS, Kyverna, Fate Therapeutics and Cabaletta Bio presented data from early-stage trials of their CAR T candidates, and Biogen and UCB detailed data behind their unexpected late-stage victory for dapirolizumab pegol. This was a much-needed win for Biogen, which has seen its shares decline 36% this year.

Neurogene’s stock, meanwhile, tumbled 36% on Monday alone, following the release of details about an adverse event in a trial for its Rett syndrome gene therapy. This followed a 35% fall last week when the adverse event was first announced. And the company decided to drop its gene therapy in Batten disease after the FDA declined to grant Regenerative Medicine Advance Therapy designation to support the program.

We also took a look at bluebird bio’s cash problem, with the company slated to exhaust its runway to reach a breakeven point before the end of next year.

On a more positive note, RegenxBio announced this week it has aligned with the FDA on path to possible accelerated approval for its investigational gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, following behind Sarepta’s Elevydis, which faced controversy after it received accelerated approval in June 2023, only to miss the primary functional endpoint in its confirmatory trial four months later. And speaking of accelerated approval, we released a special edition of ClinicaSpace Monday focused on this very topic. Sign up to receive it here.


Podcasts The Weekly Policy Neurodegenerative disease Immunology and inflammation
Biogen bluebird bio
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Heart human anatomy anatomical pottery neutral backgrounds soft tones beige brown background 3d illustration render digital rendering
Drug Development
ATTR-CM Approval for BridgeBio Could Trigger Tight Race with Pfizer
November 19, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Businessman jump careful on cracked or broken graph. Job opportunity and career. concept of under pressure. risk, financial, and tax
Pipeline
Neurogene Drops Batten Gene Therapy Program
November 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Immunology and inflammation
Incyte’s $750M Escient Bet Flops as Skin Disease Assets Stumble
November 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Chinese flag with digital matrix -Innovation Concept - Digital Tech Wallpaper - 3D illustration
Weight loss
Novo’s Wegovy Launched in China at a Fraction of US Price
November 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong