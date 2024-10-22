SUBSCRIBE
OmniAb to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 12

October 22, 2024 | 
2 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 and will hold a conference call that same day beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

What:

OmniAb conference call to discuss third quarter financial results and business updates

Date:

Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Phone:

U.S. (800) 549 8228

International (289) 819 1520

Conference ID is 94399

Webcast:

Live and replay webcast of the call with slides will be available here.

About OmniAb®

OmniAb licenses cutting edge discovery research technology to the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Our technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and is designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies and other target-binding proteins for our partners’ drug development efforts. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is something we call Biological Intelligence™ (BI), which powers the immune systems of our proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to create optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutics.

We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry. Our suite of technologies and methods, including computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms, are used to identify fully-human antibodies with exceptional performance and developability characteristics.

Our proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat®, OmniChicken® and OmniMouse® have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to streamline the development of human therapeutic candidates. OmniFlic® and OmniClic® are fixed or common light-chain rats and chickens, respectively, designed to facilitate the discovery of bispecific antibodies. OmniTaur™ provides cow-inspired antibodies with unique structural characteristics for challenging targets. OmnidAb™, is an in vivo platform for the discovery of single domain antibodies based upon a human VH scaffold that affinity matures in a chicken host environment to provide a functionally diverse immune repertoire unavailable from mammalian systems. Our proprietary technologies are joined with and leverage OmniDeep™, which is a suite of in silico, AI and machine learning tools for therapeutic discovery and optimization that are woven throughout our various technologies and capabilities. Additionally, an established core competency focused on ion channels and transporters further differentiates OmniAb’s technology and creates opportunities in many important and emerging target classes.

OmniAb technologies can be leveraged for the discovery of a variety of next-generation antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including bi- and multi-specific biologics, antibody-drug conjugates, CAR-T therapies, targeted radiotherapeutics, and many others.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.

Contacts

OmniAb, Inc.
Neha Singh, Ph.D.
investors@OmniAb.com
X @OmniAbTech
(510) 768-7760

Earnings
