NImmune Biopharma to Participate in UBS Virtual Biotechnology Private Company Symposium

BLACKSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NImmune Biopharma (“NImmune”), a Phase 3 precision inflammation & immunology (I&I) biopharmaceutical company that develops novel best-in-class biomarker-driven immunoregulatory therapeutics starting with ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, today announced that Founder and CEO Josep Bassaganya-Riera will participate in the UBS Virtual Biotechnology Private Company Symposium on September 18-19th, 2024.





The symposium provides the opportunity for leading investors to meet one-on-one and in small groups with participating companies and innovators in biotechnology.

About NImmune Biopharma

NImmune is a late-stage precision immunology biopharmaceutical company that develops novel best-in-class biomarker-driven immunoregulatory therapeutics. Underpinned by a discovery platform that utilizes advanced computational modeling, A.I. and bioinformatics coupled with biomedical research capabilities to pioneer innovation in immunoregulatory drug development, NImmune’s business model enables the rapid and capital-efficient clinical development of high conviction drug candidates into New Drug Application (NDA) filing and commercialization. The lead product candidate from NImmune’s discovery platform is omilancor, a wholly-owned oral, once-daily, gut-restricted, first-in-class therapeutic currently in Phase 3 development, which targets LANCL2 for Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s disease. Phase 2 proof-of-concept data for omilancor show potential best in class efficacy and safety. For more information, please visit www.NIMMUNEBIO.COM or contact media@nimmunebio.com.

