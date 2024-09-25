New Publication Evaluates Awareness of High Breast Density as a Risk Factor for Breast Cancer

Of the 3,000 women included in the analysis, only 39 percent were familiar with the concept of high breast density in the context of breast cancer and 31 percent were aware of high breast density as a breast cancer risk factor 1

An updated U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulation went into effect this month requiring mammography facilities to inform patients of their breast density as part of their mammography report, contributing to overall education about breast cancer risk factors2

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of World Dense Breast Day on September 25, Bayer announced today a new study, published in Patient Preference and Adherence, evaluating awareness and knowledge gaps of breast cancer risk factors (BCRFs) among women with and without high breast density (HBD). The study, a web-based survey, found only 39 percent were familiar with the concept of HBD in the context of breast cancer, and 31 percent were aware of HBD as a Breast Cancer Risk Factor (BCRF). Three thousand women were surveyed from six different countries – the United States, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Brazil and Mexico (500 from each country). The survey was supported by Bayer and conducted with Trinity Life Sciences in the U.S., University Medical Center Utrecht in the Netherlands and University Medical School of Saarland in Germany.1





The new publication comes as an updated U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulation, which went into effect earlier this month, now requires mammography facilities to provide patients with an overall assessment of their breast density as part of their mammography report. They must also inform patients that dense tissue makes it harder to find breast cancer on a mammogram and also increases the risk of developing breast cancer. These facilities will also be required to inform patients with dense breasts that in some people with dense tissue, other imaging tests in addition to a mammogram may help find cancers.2

HBD is one of the strongest independent and non-modifiable BCRFs. In fact, women with extremely dense breast tissue have a 4.6-fold increase in breast cancer risk compared to women with almost totally fatty breast tissue.3 The lack of awareness of BCRFs, which include but are not limited to, breast density, sex, age, family history, late first pregnancy, obesity, alcohol intake, smoking, low physical activity, and hormone replacement therapy, can contribute to delays in screenings, missed opportunities for early breast cancer detection and potentially lead to poorer health outcomes.4,5

“Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women worldwide6 and it’s critical that patients have easy access to information about risk factors, including extremely dense breasts,” said Wagdy Youseff, Head of Medical Affairs, Radiology Americas. “Bayer is committed to investing in important initiatives like this assessment to help build awareness of the need for further patient education and encourage discussions with HCPs about breast cancer screenings and risk factors.”

Given the majority of women polled in the study (63 percent) cited health care professionals (HCPs) as the most relevant source of information about breast cancer, increasing education among HCPs and their patients about BCRFs is a key factor for overall breast cancer awareness and improved screening participation. As breast cancer is one of the world’s most commonly diagnosed cancer among women, educating patients about BCRFs, including breast density, may create opportunities for early detection.7

For more information about the study, please visit: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC11298181/#cit0008.

