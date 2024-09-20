SUBSCRIBE
Neogen® Announces First-Quarter Earnings Release Date

September 20, 2024 | 
1 min read

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) will issue its first-quarter earnings release before the opening of the market on Thursday, October 10, 2024. Executives from the company will host a webcast and conference call later that morning, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 836-8184 (U.S.) or +1 (646) 357-8785 (international) and requesting the Neogen Corporation First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.

The live webcast can be accessed through Neogen’s Investor Relations webpage, https://www.neogen.com/investor-relations/, under the “Events & Presentations” subheading.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call and can be accessed domestically or internationally by dialing (888) 660-6345 or +1 (646) 517-4150, respectively, and providing the entry code 28867# or through Neogen’s Investor Relations website at https://www.neogen.com/investor-relations/.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Contact

PR@Neogen.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-announces-first-quarter-earnings-release-date-302252739.html

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

Earnings Michigan
