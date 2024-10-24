Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Host Third Quarter 2024 Investor Update Call

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD) today announced it will host its third quarter 2024 investor update conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 596-4144 (U.S. and Canada) or (646) 968-2525 (international) using conference ID number and event passcode 2530602. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors section of Ironwood’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com.





The call will be available for replay via telephone starting Thursday, November 7, 2024 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, running through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 21, 2024. To listen to the replay, dial (800) 770-2030 (U.S. and Canada) or (609) 800-9909 (international) using conference ID number 2530602. The archived webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 1 year beginning approximately one hour after the call has completed.

