Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results: November 7, 2024

October 3, 2024 | 
BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish second quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results at 6:00 am ET on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am ET on November 7, 2024.

The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q2 2025 Haemonetics Corporation Earnings Conference Call. Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics’ investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rcm5foqd

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on November 7, 2024 at 11:00 am ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:

Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763

(203) 733-4987

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

david.trenk@haemonetics.com

Media Contact:

Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications

(781) 356-9776

josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-sets-date-for-publishing-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2025-results-november-7-2024-302267183.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

