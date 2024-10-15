SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Geron to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 7, 2024

October 15, 2024 | 
1 min read

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results and business highlights before the market opens on Thursday, November 7, 2024 via press release, which will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors. Geron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results as well as business highlights at 8:00 a.m. ET the same day.


A live webcast of the conference call and related presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors/events. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

Participants may access the webcast by registering online using the following link, https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/539655875.

About Geron

Geron is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer. Our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor RYTELO™ (imetelstat) is approved in the United States for the treatment of certain adult patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) with transfusion dependent anemia. We are also conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of imetelstat in JAK-inhibitor relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis (R/R MF), as well as studies in other hematologic malignancies. Inhibiting telomerase activity, which is increased in malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, aims to potentially reduce proliferation and induce death of malignant cells. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Aron Feingold
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Kristen Kelleher
Associate Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

investor@geron.com
media@geron.com

Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Evonik to Lay Off Additional Employees, Cutting up to 260 in Germany
October 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Puzzle Brain and US Currency. 3D rendering
Mergers & acquisitions
Lundbeck Deepens Neuro, Rare Disease Portfolio With $2.6B Longboard Buy
October 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
pharmacy medicine capsule pill in production line at medical factory
Deals
Amid Novo Buy, Catalent Offloads New Jersey Facility to Ardena
October 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
SalioGen, Evonik Laying Off Employees
October 11, 2024
 · 
166 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff