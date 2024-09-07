First-on-Podium Data from 21 Vascular and Venous Clinical Trials to Be Presented at The VEINS and VIVA 2024

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading physicians and researchers will present results from 21 clinical trials from Sunday, November 3, to Tuesday, November 5, at the annual VIVA and The VEINS conferences at Wynn Las Vegas.

VIVA (Vascular InterVentional Advances) is a vascular education symposium that emphasizes innovation and multidisciplinary learning. The 2024 conference will mark VIVA’s 22nd anniversary as a premier educational event for peripheral vascular disease specialists.

The VEINS (Venous Endovascular INterventional Strategies) is a comprehensive symposium focused on the diagnosis, intervention, and management of venous disorders.

VIVA and The VEINS bring together an international, multispecialty faculty to provide a comprehensive learning experience featuring dynamic presentations and live cases, hands-on workshops, and in-depth expert discussion and debate. The conferences attract an audience of interventional cardiologists, interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and endovascular medicine specialists.

To view the full schedule for both conferences, please visit https://viva-foundation.org/agenda24.

Clinical trial results to be presented:

Listed in presentation order*

The VEINS

Clot Burden Reduction With a Novel Thrombectomy Device for the Treatment of Acute Pulmonary Embolism: RV/LV Ratio and MMS Reductions Observed in the Pilot ENGULF Trial

Julie Bulman, MD

Randomized Controlled Trial Comparing Cyanoacrylate Closure to Surgical Stripping: Spectrum Program Secondary Outcomes Through Six Months

Manj Gohel, MD

Venous Stent for the Iliofemoral Vein Investigational Clinical Trial Using the Duo Venous Stent System: 24-Month Results From the VIVID Trial

Mahmood Razavi, MD

Intra-Venous Fluid Challenge Results in Significant Change to Deep Pelvic Vein Cross-Sectional Area

Khanjan Nagarsheth, MD

VIVA

Two-Year Outcomes of the LIFE-BTK Randomized Controlled Trial Evaluating the Esprit™ BTK Drug-Eluting Resorbable Scaffold for Treatment of Infrapopliteal Lesions

Brian DeRubertis, MD

Two-Year Outcomes From the PROMISE II Trial of Transcatheter Arterialization of the Deep Veins

Daniel Clair, MD

Thirty-Day Outcomes From the Disrupt PAD BTK II Study of the Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy System for Treatment of Calcified Below-the-Knee PAD

Venita Chandra, MD

Laser and Optics-Based Peripheral Intravascular Lithotripsy System for the Treatment of Above-the-Knee and Below-the-Knee Calcified Lesions: Results of the RESTORE ATK and RESTORE BTK trials

Thomas Zeller, MD

First Clinical Use of an Innovative Forward-Shifted Peripheral Intravascular Lithotripsy System: Late-Breaking Primary Outcomes of the Mini S/FORWARD PAD IDE Study

John Corl, MD

Prospective, Multicenter Evaluation of Transcarotid Artery Revascularization in Standard-Risk Patients: 30-Day Outcomes of the ROADSTER 3 Study

Meghan Dermody, MD, MS

Two-Year Outcomes of the PERFORMANCE II Trial: A Prospective, Multicenter, Single-Arm Investigation of a 3-in-1 Carotid Stent System With Integrated Embolic Protection

William A. Gray, MD

Healthcare Resource Utilization and Outcomes Among Patients With Intermediate-Risk PE Treated With Computer-Assisted Vacuum Thrombectomy vs Other Treatment Modalities

Parag J. Patel, MD, MS

Complete Two-Year Outcomes in Patients Receiving Mechanical Thrombectomy for Deep Vein Thrombosis in the CLOUT Registry

David J. Dexter, MD

Total REALITY: Comparison of Directional Atherectomy vs Balloon Predilatation Prior to Drug-Coated Balloon Treatment of Long, Calcified Femoropopliteal Lesions

Venita Chandra, MD

Final Results of the DETOUR2 Study: Durability of Percutaneous Transmural Arterial Bypass for Treatment of Complex Femoropopliteal Disease

Sean P. Lyden, MD

Retrievable Scaffold Therapy in Combination With a Paclitaxel-Coated Balloon: Two-Year Results of the DEEPER OUS Trial

Thomas Zeller, MD

How Sirolimus-Coated Balloon Angioplasty Compares to Various Paclitaxel-Coated Balloon Types–A Post Hoc Analysis of the Randomized SIRONA Trial

Ulf Teichgräber, MD

Impact of The Global Limb Anatomic Staging System (GLASS) on Clinical Outcomes in the LIFE-BTK Randomized Controlled Trial

Hector Garcia, MD, PhD

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the LIFE-BTK Trial Evaluating the Esprit™ BTK Drug-Eluting Resorbable Scaffold for Treatment of Infrapopliteal Lesions in Patients With CLTI

Lawrence A. Garcia, MD

STRIDE Study Suggests Race, Not Sex, Is Associated With Outcomes in Acute Limb Ischemia Treated With Mechanical Aspiration Thrombectomy

Alex Powell, MD

Endovascular PAD Treatment With Drug-Eluting Devices in a Registry Focused on Underrepresented Minorities and Women: 12-Month Clinical Results From the First 500 ELEGANCE Registry Patients

Lee Kirksey, MD

*Order and presenters subject to change

About the VIVA Foundation

The VIVA Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the field of vascular medicine and intervention through education and research, strives to be the premier educator in the field. Our team of specialists in vascular medicine, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, and vascular surgery is driven by the passion to advance the field and improve patient outcomes. Educational events presented by the VIVA Foundation have a distinct spirit of collegiality attained by synergizing collective talents to promote awareness and innovative therapeutic options for vascular disease worldwide.

To learn more about the VIVA Foundation, visit https://viva-foundation.org/ .

