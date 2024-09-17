Edgewise Therapeutics to Host Webcast Event to Discuss Top-Line Data from Phase 1 trial in Healthy Subjects and Phase 2 CIRRUS-HCM Trial in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) on Thursday, September 19 at 8:30 am Eastern Time

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the management team will hold a live webcast to discuss top-line data of EDG-7500 from the Phase 1 trial in healthy subjects and the single-dose arm of the Phase 2 CIRRUS-HCM trial in patients with obstructive HCM on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 8:30 am ET. The team will be joined by CIRRUS-HCM investigator, Anjali T. Owens, M.D., Medical Director, Center for Inherited Cardiac Disease, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, who will share her perspective of EDG-7500 and HCM. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available. To register for the live webcast and replay, please visit the Edgewise events page.





About EDG-7500

EDG-7500 is a novel oral, selective, cardiac sarcomere modulator, specifically designed to slow early contraction velocity and address impaired cardiac relaxation associated with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and other diseases of diastolic dysfunction. To learn more about CIRRUS-HCM, visit clinicaltrials.gov, NCT06347159 (Phase 2).

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions. The Company’s deep expertise in muscle physiology is driving a new generation of novel therapeutics. Sevasemten is an orally administered skeletal myosin inhibitor in late-stage clinical trials in Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies. EDG-7500 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other diseases of diastolic dysfunction, currently in Phase 2 clinical development. The entire team at Edgewise is dedicated to our mission: changing the lives of patients and families affected by serious muscle diseases. To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

This press release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts



Edgewise Contacts

Investors:

Michael Carruthers, Chief Financial Officer

ir@edgewisetx.com

Media:

Maureen Franco, VP Corporate Communications

media@edgewisetx.com