Collegium to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

August 30, 2024 | 
STOUGHTON, Mass., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in New York, NY from September 9-11, 2024.

Details of the event are as follows:
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Monday, September 9, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. ET

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium is a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Christopher James, M.D.
Vice President, Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com

Media Contact:
Marissa Samuels
Vice President, Corporate Communications
communications@collegiumpharma.com

Events Massachusetts
