Climb Bio to Host Virtual Investor Event on October 15, 2024

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), announced today it will host a virtual investor day on October 15, 2024. The event will feature members of Climb Bio’s management team and an external expert who will provide an update to the investment community on the Company’s strategy and focus on developing therapeutics for immune-mediated diseases.



Climb Bio’s virtual investor event will include presentations from Aoife Brennan, M.B., Ch.B., President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Thomas, Ph.D., Member of Climb Bio’s Board and Co-founder of Tenet Medicines, Jan Hillson, M.D., Senior Clinical Advisor, Nishi Rampal, M.D., Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, and Brett Kaplan, M.D., Chief Operating Officer as well as presentations from a key opinion leader, Frank Cortazar, Director of the New York Nephrology Vasculitis and Glomerular Center.

The event will provide an in-depth review of Climb Bio’s lead asset, budoprutug, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that is designed to treat a broad range of immune-mediated diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, immune thrombocytopenia and membranous nephropathy and has demonstrated B-cell depletion in early clinical trials.

About Climb Bio, Inc.

Climb Bio, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases. For more information, please visit climbbio.com.

