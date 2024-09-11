BioMarin Fails to Reassure Investors, Terns Moves Forward in Obesity, ESMO Excitement

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

Summit Therapeutics made headlines this weekend at the 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer, revealing that its bispecific antibody outperformed Keytruda in first-line non-small cell lung cancer. Meanwhile, bispecifics are one of several therapeutic classes on the agenda at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Barcelona later this week.

Last week, BioMarin held a public address intended to calm anxious investors after rounds of layoffs and pipeline changes—but many were left wanting. Also undergoing major upheaval is Lykos Therapeutics, which laid off 75% of its workforce after failing to secure approval for its MDMA-based post-traumatic stress disorder therapy and announced last week that CEO Amy Emerson is stepping down from her role. In Washington, D.C., Congress is back in session this week and wasted no time in reviewing the BIOSECURE Act, which passed a House vote on Monday.

And on the weight loss front, Terns Pharmaceuticals is moving ahead to Phase II after its investigational GLP-1 pill elicited positive results in Phase I, and Amgen is pushing MariTide into a broad late-stage development program that will test the obesity treatment in other weight-related conditions, such as heart, kidney and liver diseases.



