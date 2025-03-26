Bayer Jumps on Chinese Partnership Train with Oncology Deal

German giant Bayer is the latest Big Pharma company to look to the Middle Kingdom in building its pipeline, entering into a licensing agreement with Chinese biotech Puhe BioPharma to develop one of Puhe’s oncology drugs.

The deal, announced Wednesday, centers on an orally available PRMT5 inhibitor targeted at a subset of cancers called MTAP-deleted tumors. These are cancer types that, due to loss of the MTAP gene, are particularly sensitive to drugs like Puhe’s molecule that target particular metabolic pathways.

Bayer is getting an exclusive worldwide license to develop and manufacture the PRMT5 inhibitor, which will henceforth be known as BAY 3713372. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Loss of the MTAP gene occurs in a variety of tumor types, including those with few treatment options and poor prognosis, such as pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma,” Dominik Ruettinger, global head of research and early development for oncology at Bayer, said in the company’s press release.

According to Bayer, BAY 3713372 is currently being studied in a global Phase I dose escalation trial in patients with MTAP-deleted solid tumors.

The deal puts Bayer in a race with at least three other big pharmas, all pursuing PRMT5 inhibitors in the same indication, MTAP-deleted tumors. AstraZeneca is conducting the Phase I/II PRIMROSE trial for its candidate, AZD3470, while Bristol Myers Squibb is in Phase I and I/II trials for MRTX1719 and Amgen is recruiting for its own Phase I trial of AMG 193.