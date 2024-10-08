SUBSCRIBE
Amneal to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 8, 2024

October 8, 2024 | 
1 min read

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, November 8, 2024, prior to market open. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.


The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.amneal.com.

Individuals may register for the webcast by clicking the link here.

To access the call through a conference line, dial 1 (833) 470-1428 (in the U.S.) or for a list of toll-free international numbers, visit this link. The access code for the call is 088741.

A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for seven days.

About Amneal
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global pharmaceuticals company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 generic and specialty pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Generics segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders, with a pipeline focused on unmet needs. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Anthony DiMeo
VP, Investor Relations
anthony.dimeo@amneal.com

