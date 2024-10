Amneal to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 8, 2024

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, November 8, 2024, prior to market open. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.





The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.amneal.com.

Individuals may register for the webcast by clicking the link here.

To access the call through a conference line, dial 1 (833) 470-1428 (in the U.S.) or for a list of toll-free international numbers, visit this link. The access code for the call is 088741.

A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for seven days.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global pharmaceuticals company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 generic and specialty pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Generics segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders, with a pipeline focused on unmet needs. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

