Altimmune Jumps On Takeover Rumors After Launching Alcohol Use Disorder Study

Altimmune is reportedly being pursued by three powerhouse suitors seeking to take over the biotech as it seeks to expand its incretin pipeline into alcohol-related disorders, according to a SeekingAlpha report on Friday.

The takeover rumors come after Altimmune announced that it will assess the potential of its GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist pemvidutide for alcohol use disorder. A Phase II trial is slated to start in the second quarter, company officials said during a virtual R&D event on Thursday. Another mid-stage study, this one in alcohol-related liver disease, is being planned for the third quarter.

Citing the British website Betaville—which focuses on dealmaking scoops, and which itself cited sources familiar with the matter—SeekingAlpha noted that Altimmune is currently working with an adviser regarding these offers. BioSpace has been unable to independently review the Betaville alert but has reached out to Altimmune for comment.

Altimmune shares were up almost 14% at Friday’s close.

In an investor note on Friday, reacting to Altimmune’s expanded pemvidutide plans, William Blair analysts wrote that alcohol-related disorders “are logical extensions for evaluation of pemvidutide’s efficacy, given its mechanisms of action.” Indeed, several other biopharma players are exploring the potential of GLP-1 therapies beyond obesity and type 2 diabetes .

For instance, Novo and Lilly , both leaders in the weight-loss arena, are testing their respective GLP-1 medications semaglutide and tirzepatide for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Meanwhile, Danish biotech Kariya Pharmaceuticals is proposing its dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist KP405 for neurodegenerative disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

Altimmune is similarly advancing pemvidutide in MASH, with Phase Ib data showing normalization of liver fat content in more than half of patients 12 weeks after treatment, according to its website . Altimmune called these findings “class-leading.”

The company is running the Phase IIb IMPACT trial of pemvidutide in MASH, with data expected in the second quarter of 2025.