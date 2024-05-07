SUBSCRIBE
Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2024

May 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

Bristol Myers Squibb announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in May 2024.

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in May 2024.

Ben Hickey, President, RayzeBio, Head of Mirati, will take part in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Radiopharmaceuticals Day on Monday, May 13, 2024. He will answer questions about the company beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.

David Elkins, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. He will answer questions about the company beginning at 11:20 a.m. PT/2:20 p.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to both sessions at their respective times by visiting http://investor.bms.com. An archived edition of each session will be available following its conclusion.

About Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop, and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

