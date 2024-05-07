Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2024

Ben Hickey, President, RayzeBio, Head of Mirati, will take part in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Radiopharmaceuticals Day on Monday, May 13, 2024. He will answer questions about the company beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.

David Elkins, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. He will answer questions about the company beginning at 11:20 a.m. PT/2:20 p.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to both sessions at their respective times by visiting http://investor.bms.com. An archived edition of each session will be available following its conclusion.

