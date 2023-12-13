Bright Path Labs is Solving Drug Shortages with Domestic Development and Manufacturing of Cancer Medicines

KANNAPOLIS, N.C., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Path Laboratories, a US-based advanced drug development and manufacturing company is proud to announce their contribution to solving drug shortages for the domestic development and manufacturing of two critical cancer drugs: Carboplatin and Cisplatin. Both cancer drugs are used in chemotherapy treatment protocols to treat patients with various forms of cancer and, because of the shortage many patients have been forced to have their treatment delayed or significantly modified. The issue of domestic drug shortages has reached historic levels and concerns continue to grow as treatments for many significant health issues are having a serious impact on patient care. Bright Path is using its patented continuous flow advanced manufacturing platform to domestically manufacture these drugs at its state-of-the-art North Carolina research and development manufacturing facility. “The necessity to reshore America’s pharmaceutical manufacturing has never been greater and Bright Path is honored to be part of this process,” said Tony Quinones, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bright Path Laboratories. “Our transformative technology is changing the way America manufactures medicine, reducing our dependence on foreign pharmaceutical products and ultimately delivering to patients the medicine they need.” About Bright Path Laboratories Bright Path Laboratories, Inc. brings its AI-enabled, advanced continuous manufacturing technology to the pharmaceutical industry where its novel chemical production techniques can have a significant impact in solving some of today’s biggest challenges: reestablishing and improving the resiliency of pharmaceutical domestic supply chains, and accessibility and affordability of medicine. The Company uses its proprietary and patented STT® reactor for continuous and on-demand production of specialty chemicals, key starting materials (KSMs) intermediates, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in North America with an emphasis on sustainable green, clean chemistry. www.brightpathlabs.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bright-path-labs-is-solving-drug-shortages-with-domestic-development-and-manufacturing-of-cancer-medicines-302013593.html SOURCE Bright Path Laboratories