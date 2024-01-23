BostonGene and Duke University Announce Master Collaboration Agreement

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, today announced a master agreement with Duke University School of Medicine, one of the nation’s leading institutions for healthcare education, clinical healthcare provision, biomedical research, and community engagement, to collaborate on multiple research projects across lung cancer, gastrointestinal, genitourinary and skin cancers.

The strategic partnership allows Duke physicians and researchers to leverage BostonGene’s expertise to drive the molecular and cellular characterization of the patient’s tumor, microenvironment and immune system and test its predictive value in response to treatment. For cancer patients undergoing treatment at Duke University, including those participating in clinical trials, BostonGene will provide state-of-the-art analytics, interpretation and visualization of big data obtained from analysis of patients’ genomic, transcriptomic, cell phenotyping, proteomic and imaging studies.

“Our collaboration with BostonGene is a testament to our commitment to excellence in healthcare and research. This study will enable us to explore the boundaries of predictive biomarkers and potentially offer new treatment options to patients,” said Jeffrey Clarke, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine.

“The partnership with Duke University signifies a pivotal step in actualizing AI-driven molecular insights to transform patient care,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “Our combined expertise will study the complex genetic landscape of a patient’s tumor, microenvironment and immune system, paving the path towards personalized treatments for all patients.”

In its flagship study, led by Dr. Clarke at Duke and BostonGene molecular profiling and comprehensive analyses will be conducted on a meticulously annotated real-world cohort of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who received treatment with either checkpoint inhibitors alone or in conjunction with chemotherapy. The study’s primary objective is to assess predictive biomarkers that can more accurately pinpoint the subset of patients poised to derive maximum benefits from immunotherapy in the context of metastatic NSCLC.

