Boston Scientific to Participate in Wells Fargo’s 2024 Healthcare Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in Wells Fargo’s 2024 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dr. Brad Sutton, chief medical officer, Atrial Fibrillation Solutions, will participate in a 35-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast and replay of the session will be accessible at htts://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of health care. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and connect on LinkedIn and X, formerly Twitter.

CONTACTS:

Chanel Hastings

Media Relations

+1 (508) 382-0288

Chanel.Hastings@bsci.com

Jon Monson

Investor Relations

+1 (508) 683-5450

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

