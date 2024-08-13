SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Boston Scientific to Participate in Wells Fargo’s 2024 Healthcare Conference

August 13, 2024 | 
1 min read

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in Wells Fargo’s 2024 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dr. Brad Sutton, chief medical officer, Atrial Fibrillation Solutions, will participate in a 35-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast and replay of the session will be accessible at htts://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of health care. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and connect on LinkedIn and X, formerly Twitter.

CONTACTS:

Chanel Hastings

Media Relations

+1 (508) 382-0288

Chanel.Hastings@bsci.com

Jon Monson

Investor Relations

+1 (508) 683-5450

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-to-participate-in-wells-fargos-2024-healthcare-conference-302219961.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Business partners shaking hands after closing a deal
Mergers & acquisitions
Crown Laboratories to Buy Botox Rival Revance Therapeutics for $924M
August 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: Entrance to Pfizer's office in Belgium
RSV
Pfizer Nabs Pivotal Phase III Win for RSV Vaccine in Immunocompromised Adults
August 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph
Startups
Halda Therapeutics Raises $126M in Series B Extension to Advance Two Cancer Candidates
August 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen