BioStem Technologies, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York on September 9th at 3:30 PM ET

Advanced wound care MedTech company recently reported a record second-quarter with $116.4M in revenue for H1, 2024

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of placental-derived biologics for advanced wound care, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference held on September 9th through 11th in New York City at the Lotte Palace Hotel.

Jason Matuszewski, the Company’s CEO, will be giving a live presentation on September 9th at 3:30 PM ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings. Admission to H.C. Wainwright’s conference is for qualified investors, and if you would like to register, please visit: HCW Events . If you would like to schedule a meeting with management, please connect with BioStem directly via email: Jramson@pcgadvisory.com.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference:

Presenter: Jason Matuszewski, CEO

Jason Matuszewski, CEO Presentation Time: September 9 th at 3:30 PM ET

September 9 at 3:30 PM ET Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Lotte New York Palace Hotel Webcast: Available on the “ Events & Presentations

Available on the “ 1x1 Meetings: Please contact your HCW representative or Jramson@pcgadvisory.com

Please contact your HCW representative or Conference Registration: HERE

Website: HERE



About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM):

BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About The H.C. Wainwright Conference:

The H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference is a prestigious event that brings together a diverse array of industry leaders, innovative companies, institutional investors, and thought leaders from across the globe. This conference provides a dynamic platform for companies, particularly in the healthcare, biotechnology, and life sciences sectors, to present their strategies, breakthrough developments, and future prospects to an audience of potential investors and industry peers. With a focus on fostering meaningful connections and facilitating insightful discussions, the conference features presentations, panel discussions, and one-on-one meetings, offering attendees a comprehensive view of emerging trends, investment opportunities, and market dynamics. For more information, please visit: HCW Events .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for statements of historical fact, this release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company’s products; (2) the Company faces significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition; (3) rapid technological change could cause the Company’s products to become obsolete and if the Company does not enhance its product offerings through its research and development efforts, it may be unable to effectively compete;(4) to be commercially successful, the Company must convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; (5) the Company’s ability to raise funds to expand its business; (6) the Company has incurred significant losses since inception and may incur losses in the future; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (9) the Company’s ability to maintain production of its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand; and (10) the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, if any, on the Company’s fiscal condition and results of operations; You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

