BioCT appoints David Scheer as Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, welcomes new director

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BioCT is delighted to announce the appointment of David Scheer as Co-Chair of its Board of Directors. With a distinguished career in the life sciences industry and extensive experience in building successful companies, David brings invaluable expertise to his new leadership role within BioCT.

Jodie Gillon, President and CEO of BioCT, expressed her excitement about David’s appointment, stating, “I am ecstatic to have David as our Co-Chair. I had the privilege to first work with David while at Achillion Pharmaceuticals, the role that brought me to New Haven. It was David who spent countless hours not only ensuring the CEO of BioCT position could work for me, but training and mentoring me as a first time CEO. David has been my partner since the moment I accepted – generous with his time, experience, gravitas, and contacts. He has been truly serving in the role of co-chair. I am overjoyed that the Board unanimously agreed to make it official.”

Stanley Choy, the current Chair of BioCT’s Board of Directors, who will now serve as Co-Chair alongside David and continue his role as the Board’s treasurer, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “We are honored that David agreed to be BioCT’s co-chairman. I’ve known David for many years and his life sciences experiences and knowledge are incredible. I worked with David in one of his companies and have seen first-hand the value he brings when he engages. It’s my privilege to call him my “partner” as we move into the next chapter of BioCT.”

David Scheer’s impressive background includes serving as President of Scheer & Company, Inc. since 1981, a company renowned for building successful businesses and providing strategic and transactional advisory services in the life sciences industry. His affiliation with Oak Investment Partners as part of their Health Care Investing Team for nearly a decade has further solidified his expertise in the field.

David currently chairs the boards of four privately-held companies: BiologicsMD, Adela, Inc., Refactor Health, and OrphAI Therapeutics (formerly AI-Therapeutics). He was a co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and has been involved in founding and serving on the boards of numerous other companies, both privately and publicly-held. He additionally serves as a founding member and on the Executive Committee of the Soderstrom Scholars Fund and the Board of the Connecticut Bioscience Innovation Fund. He contributes his expertise to a number of other not-for-profit organizations, including the Rutgers Global Health Institute, NYU Grossman Medical School and Wolverine Foundation.

Reflecting on his new role as Co-Chair of BioCT’s Board of Directors, David Scheer remarked, “I am honored to be asked to serve as a Co-Chair of BioCT with Stan, and to work with an exceptional staff and Board of Directors. I am a firm believer in the predictive value for success of any organization in the caliber of its leadership. In Jodie, we have a person who exemplifies a transformational leader. BioCT has a great opportunity to take our life sciences cluster in the State to a next and most important level. For this reason, I am excited about our plans, with Jodie at the helm!”

BioCT is also pleased to welcome Matt Storeygard, Senior Managing Director at Connecticut Innovations (CI), to its Board of Directors. Matt’s extensive experience in venture capital and strategic consulting will further strengthen BioCT. Importantly, he brings to the Board a great deal of expertise and experience in the digital health space, which is an area of great opportunity for our State, and for BioCT to make an important contribution as well.

Matt Storeygard commented on his appointment, saying, “I am honored and eager to join the Board of BioCT. Given my role at CI leading our Life Sciences team, it will better enable a deeper collaboration between our organizations. I look forward to bringing a digital health perspective to the Board and joining an elite group of life sciences leaders in CT.”

BioCT has exciting events on the horizon, including its Annual Holiday Party December 11th and an inaugural Legislative Breakfast January 22nd. BioCT remains dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth within Connecticut’s thriving life sciences ecosystem and the addition of key roles to the Board will enable execution of this mission.

About BioCT

BioCT’s mission is to catalyze and market the growth of Connecticut’s life sciences industry; fostering and promoting the state as nationally recognized for innovation and improving patient lives. Learn more at www.bioct.org.

