BioAgilytix Welcomes Kennon Broadhurst as Vice President of Global Marketing to Its Commercial Leadership Team

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAgilytix Labs is pleased to announce the appointment of Kennon Broadhurst to its Commercial Leadership team as Vice President of Global Marketing. Kennon joins BioAgilytix after having more than 26 years of experience in sales, marketing and product commercialization experience within the Pharmaceutical and Biotech industries. Prior to joining BioAgilytix, Kennon served as Managing Partner at the Bilgola Group, which specializes in marketing and product commercialization consulting for the life science industry. Before his role as managing partner, Kennon was Global Marketing Lead for Oncology and Hematology Biosimilars at Amgen. As an accomplished pharmaceutical executive, he has extensive knowledge of global marketing, business development, alliance management and market access across multiple therapeutic areas. Throughout his years of experience, he has demonstrated a record of commercial innovation, strategic insights and developing highly motivated teams at several top-tier pharmaceutical companies. Kennon holds a BA in Economics from Carleton College and an MBA in Marketing from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. We are thrilled to add his extensive background and skillset to the BioAgilytix team. "We are very pleased that Kennon will be joining the BioAgilytix team, and excited because he could not have joined at a better time. Our growth over the past few years has been exceptional, and adding Kennon's knowledge of global marketing, strategic planning and business development into the fold, we believe, will be a great addition to our team." - Nick Marasco, Chief Commercial Officer. About BioAgilytix BioAgilytix is a leading bioanalytical testing laboratory specializing in large molecule bioanalysis. With laboratory locations in North Carolina's Research Triangle area, the Cambridge area of Massachusetts, and Hamburg, Germany, BioAgilytix provides PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assay services supporting the development and release testing of biologics across a number of industries and disease states. BioAgilytix offers assay development, validation, and sample analysis under non-GLP, GLP, and GCP, as well as GMP quality control testing (i.e. product release testing, stability testing, etc.). BioAgilytix also offers diagnostic testing services at its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited Boston laboratory. BioAgilytix's team of highly experienced scientific and QA professionals ensure high-quality science, data integrity and regulatory compliance through all phases of clinical development, and is a trusted partner to many of the top global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. For more information, visit www.bioagilytix.com.

