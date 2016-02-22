BioAgilytix Labs Announces Acquisition Of European-Based IPM Biotech To Expand And Enhance The Global Reach And Breadth Of Their Best-Of-Breed Bioanalytical Capabilities

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioAgilytix, a leading provider of contract bioanalytical testing services with specialization in large molecule bioanalysis, has announced the acquisition of IPM Biotech, a German-based bioanalytical contract research laboratory renowned for its expertise in large molecule bioanalysis, particularly in the area of immunogenicity. The transaction not only expands BioAgilytix’s global footprint, with IPM’s newly planned GLP laboratory facility as its European headquarters, but also brings on board IPM’s rich immunogenicity, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) expertise to complement BioAgilytix’s world-class capabilities in biomarkers, cell-based assays, and immunogenicity & pharmacokinetics. Each company has experienced successful organic growth through a strong commitment to scientific quality, and together will offer this same rigor of science and service to customers across continents, with expanded capabilities to support all phases of large molecule global studies.