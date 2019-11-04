BioAgilytix Announces Acquisition of Boston-Based Clinical Research Organization Cambridge Biomedical

“We’re proud to have Cambridge Biomedical join BioAgilytix in our collective mission to serve customers’ evolving and expanding bioanalytical needs,” said Jim Datin, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioAgilytix. “Our companies have many synergies, both exclusively focused in large molecules and today supporting development of some of the most innovative and complex biologics, including cell and gene therapeutics. We also share the same commitment to quality and service, which has allowed both companies to build a strong scientific track record and impressive customer base. Together we will be able to offer the same premier scientific solutions and quality results, but on a larger scale. Our customers will now have access to additional scientific resources and platforms in the Cambridge area of Massachusetts, which is a hotbed of biotech innovation, and Cambridge Biomedical’s customers will be able to leverage BioAgilytix’s premier labs in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina and in Hamburg, Germany to seamlessly support large and global studies.”

“As we were considering the best way to enable Cambridge Biomedical to continue on its strong growth trajectory, it became clear that we wanted a partner – one as committed to upholding our high scientific standards and ‘people first’ values,” said Barbara Osband, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Biomedical. “Having personally spent more than 18 years building our business and creating a culture that recognizes being in the health care industry mandates a special level of competence, caring, and integrity, I was thrilled to merge with BioAgilytix whose value systems mirror our own. I couldn’t be more confident placing Cambridge Biomedical in the capable hands of BioAgilytix’s leadership team.”

“We have found in BioAgilytix a company that cares as deeply about scientific excellence as we do, and that shares our steadfast commitment to both our customers and employees,” said Linda Robbie, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Science and Laboratory Operations at Cambridge Biomedical. “Throughout its 22-year history, Cambridge Biomedical has maintained a stellar reputation for high scientific and service standards, and we’ve experienced impressive growth in the last few years. We wanted a partner to help take our team to the next level, continuing to cultivate Cambridge Biomedical’s success by building on the core values that have brought us to where we are today. I couldn’t be happier to have our team join BioAgilytix, and I’m excited to see where we will go from here together. I know our customers on both sides will see many benefits from the uniting of our companies.”

Cambridge Biomedical was represented by Fairmount Partners throughout this transaction.

About BioAgilytix

BioAgilytix is a leading bioanalytical testing laboratory specializing in large molecule bioanalysis. With laboratory locations in North Carolina’s Research Triangle area and Hamburg, Germany, BioAgilytix provides biomarker, immunogenicity, cell-based assay, and PK services supporting the development and release testing of biologics across a number of industries and disease states. BioAgilytix offers assay development, validation, and sample analysis under non-GLP, GLP, and GCP, as well as GMP quality control testing (i.e. product release testing, stability testing, etc.).

BioAgilytix’s team of highly experienced scientific and QA professionals ensures high quality science, data integrity, and regulatory compliance through all phases of clinical development, and is a trusted partner to many of the top global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. For more information, visit www.bioagilytix.com.

About Cambridge Biomedical

Founded in 1997, Cambridge Biomedical is a specialized clinical research organization serving the diverse requirements of the biopharmaceutical/pharmaceutical and diagnostic markets, utilizing its multi-platform laboratory science capabilities and state-of-the-art systems and procedures to deliver timely, accurate results.

Cambridge Biomedical provides clients with assay development, assay validation, and testing services in support of their clinical trial and pharmaceutical development objectives, serving as a trusted advisor to deliver value-added services and expertise to help advance breakthroughs in patient care.

