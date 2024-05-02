bioAffinity Technologies News Update - May 02, 2024

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF; BIAFW) shares recent Company news.

CyPath® Lung Sales Ramp Up Month over Month

Sales of CyPath® Lung, our noninvasive diagnostic test for the early detection of lung cancer, continue to climb, with April sales up 21% over March. Physicians outside of Texas are also signing up with our wholly owned subsidiary, Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, to order CyPath® Lung for their patients. In addition to Texas, pulmonologists in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina have ordered CyPath® Lung diagnostic tests for their patients with pulmonary nodules.

CyPath® Lung Sales, Support Teams Continue to Grow

bioAffinity Technologies’ National Sales Director Dallas Coleman announced that Jackie Kennedy has joined the Company as Pulmonary Sales Executive for CyPath® Lung in the San Antonio/Austin market. Ms. Kennedy previously worked for Pulmonx Corporation, a provider of minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In addition to Pulmonx, she has worked at Philips Healthcare, Baxter Healthcare, and Evologics America. “We are excited to welcome Jackie to the team at a pivotal time in the product launch for CyPath® Lung,” Mr. Coleman said. “In her two decades of experience in healthcare sales and marketing, she has built and maintained strong customer relationships and consistently exceeded her sales targets.”

We are also pleased to announce that Jessica Alarcon has joined the Company as our newest Patient Coach for CyPath® Lung. Ms. Alarcon provides a personal touch for patients who have questions about collecting a sputum sample. “Patients have told us how much they appreciate having a Patient Coach who can walk them through the collection process,” bioAffinity Technologies President and CEO Maria Zannes said. “Jessica brings multi-faceted experience to this very important position, where she shares her insight and empathy for our patients at high risk for lung cancer.”

bioAffinity To Present at American Thoracic Society’s Annual Conference

bioAffinity Staff Scientist Lydia Bederka, Ph.D., is heading to San Diego this month to present research, “Sputum Versus Bronchoalveolar Lavage (BAL) Fluid on a Flow Cytometric Platform,” at the 2024 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference. Dr. Bederka will present research conducted in the development of a diagnostic test that uses BAL fluid to detect lung cancer. The ATS conference brings 14,000 clinicians and researchers in pulmonology, critical care and sleep medicine together to share ideas and innovations.

