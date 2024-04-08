Bio-Techne Surpasses 10,000 Peer-Reviewed Publications Citing RNAscope Technology

Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD) achieves significant global customer adoption milestone

MINNEAPOLIS, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD), part of Bio-Techne’s Spatial Biology Division, has surpassed 10,000 peer-reviewed publications referencing the use and application of RNAscope™ ISH technology. Over 50% of these publications were released in the past 3 years, as increasing global customer awareness and expanded market adoption solidify ACD’s leadership in spatial biology applications.

As a pioneer in spatial biology, Bio-Techne’s broad portfolio of over 50,000 unique RNAscope™ ISH probes across over 400 species enables its biopharma and academic customers to reveal ground-breaking biologic discoveries, accelerate the development of next generation therapeutics, and deliver life-changing diagnostics. Representing the most referenced spatial biology technology in the industry for RNA biomarkers, RNAscope™ offers best-in-class single-molecule sensitivity with unrivaled specificity at subcellular resolution. This landmark portfolio of 10,000 scientific publications encompasses applications in cancer and neuroscience, as well as additional areas of research including immunology, infectious disease, cell and gene therapy, and regenerative medicine.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the achievement of over 10,000 publications referencing RNAscope™ ISH technology,” said Matt McManus, President of Bio-Techne’s Diagnostics & Genomics Segment. “We are honored by the trust the scientific community has placed in RNAscope™ to uncover new spatial insights and enable significant breakthroughs across a wide range of diseases.”

About Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

