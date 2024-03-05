Bicycle Therapeutics to Present at the AACR Annual Meeting 2024

CAMBRIDGE, England & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced the acceptance of three abstracts for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, taking place in San Diego on April 5-10.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Bicycle Toxin Conjugates® for the treatment of solid tumors

Session Title: Cancer Treatment: New Technologies

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET

Abstract Number: 5807

Speaker/Lead Author: Stephen Walsh, Ph.D., Bicycle Therapeutics

Title: Modulation of the natural killer cell immune response to tumor with a synthetic tumor-immune cell agonist, NK-TICA™

Session Title: CAR-NK, NK Engagers and NK Modulators

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET

Abstract Number: 1340

Speaker/Lead Author: Fay Dufort, Ph.D., Bicycle Therapeutics

Title: Tumor-targeted activation of CD137 using Bicycles: New insights into mechanism of action and discovery of BT7455, a clinical candidate for the treatment of EphA2-expressing cancers

Session Title: Immune Modulation Employing Agonist or Co-Stimulatory Approaches

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET

Abstract Number: 5301

Speaker/Lead Author: Johanna Lahdenranta, Ph.D., Bicycle Therapeutics

The posters will be made available in the Publications section of bicycletherapeutics.com following the presentations.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycle® molecules, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle molecules are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycle molecules attractive candidates for drug development. The company is evaluating BT8009, a Bicycle® Toxin Conjugate (BTC®) targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; BT5528, a BTC targeting EphA2, a historically undruggable target; and BT7480, a Bicycle Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonist® (Bicycle TICA®) targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored clinical trials. Additionally, the company is developing Bicycle® Radio Conjugates (BRC™) for radiopharmaceutical use and, through various partnerships, is exploring the use of Bicycle® technology to develop therapies for diseases beyond oncology.

Bicycle Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

