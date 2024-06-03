SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Bicycle Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June 2024 Investor Conferences

June 3, 2024 | 
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a pharmaceutical company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide technology, announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in June.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a pharmaceutical company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in June:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024; fireside chat at 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 10, 2024; fireside chat at 1:20 p.m. ET
  • TD Cowen 2nd Annual Radiopharmaceutical Innovation Summit on Monday, June 17, 2024; fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible in the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available following the fireside chat dates.

About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycle® molecules, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle molecules are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycle molecules attractive candidates for drug development. The company is evaluating zelenectide pevedotin, previously BT8009, a Bicycle® Toxin Conjugate (BTC®) targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; BT5528, a BTC molecule targeting EphA2, a historically undruggable target; and BT7480, a Bicycle Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonist® (Bicycle TICA®) targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored clinical trials. Additionally, the company is developing Bicycle® Radio Conjugates (BRC™) for radiopharmaceutical use and, through various partnerships, is exploring the use of Bicycle® technology to develop therapies for diseases beyond oncology.

Bicycle Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Stephanie Yao
SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
ir@bicycletx.com
857-523-8544

Media:
Deborah Elson
Argot Partners
media@bicycletx.com
212-600-1902

Source: Bicycle Therapeutics plc

