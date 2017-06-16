Bavarian Nordic Announces Notification Of Request For Proposal For Freeze-Dried IMVAMUNE

Sole source request will allow transition toward long-term stockpiling of Bavarian Nordic’s smallpox vaccine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 16, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today announced notification from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) that a request for proposal (RFP) will be issued for the procurement of lyophilized IMVAMUNE®.

As cited in the formal notification: “The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and Acquisition Contracts Management and Grants (AMCG) intend to use other than full and open competition to award a sole source contract to Bavarian Nordic, A/S. for procurement of lyophilized IMVAMUNE®, a lyophilized smallpox vaccine.”

“We are very happy to see this announcement from BARDA. This initial request, which is in line with our expectations, will allow us to begin the transition from our liquid-frozen formulation, to freeze-dried IMVAMUNE. The long term stability of this new formulation will allow the U.S. Government to fulfill their stated goal of protecting a large, at risk, population,” said Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic. “For more than a decade we have been proud to partner with the U.S. government and assist with their biopreparedness. We remain ready to do so and look forward to continuing our relationship well into the future.”

The link to the full request can be found here:

https://www.fbo.gov/index?s=opportunity&mode=form&id=5a9a035b917210ff0025c05226dbdb62&tab=core&_cview=0.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company’s live virus vaccine platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE®, which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and other governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the trade name IMVANEX®) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and its partner Janssen are developing an Ebola vaccine regimen, which has been fast-tracked, with the backing of worldwide health authorities, and a vaccine for the prevention and treatment of HPV. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, including PROSTVAC®, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. The company has partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential commercialization of PROSTVAC. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com or follow us on Twitter @bavariannordic.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts

Rolf Sass Sørensen

Vice President Investor Relations (EU)

Tel: +45 61 77 47 43

Seth Lewis

Vice President Investor Relations (US)

Tel: +1 978 341 5271

Company Announcement no. 17 / 2017

