Battelle Ventures General Partner Tracy Warren Is Named To Clemson University Research Foundation Board Of Directors

The Clemson University Research Foundation (CURF), a nonprofit organization that manages the technology transfer functions of Clemson University in South Carolina, has named Battelle Ventures General Partner Tracy Warren to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Warren has worked closely with the technology transfer and economic development organizations in various medical centers, universities and laboratories around the country, including six of the U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratories and the Health and Life Sciences division of Battelle Memorial Institute, the world’s largest nonprofit research and development organization.

“Tracy brings an invaluable complement of skills and expertise to the CURF Board,” said CURF Board Chairman Frank Landgraff.

A member of the National Association of Corporate Directors, Ms. Warren chairs the BioNano Genomics Board and sits on the Board of Micro Interventional Devices. She also is CEO of NellOne Therapeutics, a soft-tissue regenerative medicine company based on the NELL1 gene and Dr. Cymbeline Culiat’s work at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

It was at ORNL where Ms. Warren met CURF Executive Director Casey Porto, who was the director of technology transfer. “We collaborated on various commercialization projects there, as well as subsequently at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory,” explained Porto, adding, “Tracy’s depth of experience with technology transfer, intellectual property issues, partnership development and creating capital-efficient spinout companies will add a valuable perspective to our Board.”

Ms.Warren also serves as an adviser to PDX Pharmaceuticals, and, through her affiliation with Springboard Enterprises, is a mentor to female entrepreneurs at such innovative companies as TalkSession, TrueMotion Spine, and Life Cycle Laboratories.

About Battelle Ventures

Battelle Ventures, L.P., and its affiliate fund, Innovation Valley Partners (IVP), have a combined $255 million under management for creating and accelerating the development of early-stage technology companies with breakthrough solutions to key marketplace problems. The funds have enjoyed close relationships with the technology transfer offices of the National Laboratories that Battelle Ventures’ sole limited partner, Battelle Memorial Institute (Battelle), manages or co-manages for the U.S. Department of Energy. They also have similar associations with a number of university technology transfer and commercialization departments. For more information, please visit www.battelleventures.com and www.battelleventures.com/tracy.html

About CURF

The Clemson University Research Foundation is a nonprofit corporation founded in 1982 to operate for the benefit of, to perform the functions of, and to carry out the purposes of Clemson University. CURF’s core mission is to provide leadership and expertise to maximize the societal impact of university research and innovation. Its priority is to develop initiatives to move technology, created through research and creative inquiry, out of the laboratory and into commercial markets. For more information, please visit www.clemson.edu/curf

Note: Battelle Ventures and Innovation Valley Partners are registered trademarks of BVP Partners, LLC. The names of other organizations, companies, products or services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

