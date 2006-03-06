Battelle Memorial Institute Board Of Directors Elects Lester Lyles As Board Member

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 6 /PRNewswire/ -- Battelle’s Board of Directors has elected General (Retired) Lester Lyles as a member of the Board.

Lyles completed a remarkable military career in 2003, retiring from the U.S. Air Force as a four-star general. His last Air Force position was at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, where he led the Air Force Materiel Command. The command has 90,000 employees and 40 percent of the Air Force’s civilian employees, and represents 57 percent of the Air Force budget. It also includes the Air Force Research Laboratory that plans and executes the entire Air Force science and technology budget.

Earlier in his career, Lyles served as Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force in the Pentagon, Director of the Ballistic Missile Defense Organization, Commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles (Calif.) Air Force Base, and Commander of the Ogden Air Logistics Center at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

“Lester Lyles is an outstanding addition to our Board of Directors,” said Carl F. Kohrt, Battelle President and CEO. “He has great experience in the fields of science and technology management, leadership optimization, systems engineering, technology integration, financial management, and diversity recruitment.”

Lyles, who has worked as an independent consultant since his retirement from the Air Force, received his B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Howard University and his M.S. in Mechanical (Nuclear) Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology at New Mexico State University.

In addition to being a tireless community servant, Lyles has received numerous honors and awards, including: 2003 Black Engineer of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award; Honorary Doctorate of Laws, New Mexico State University, 2003; U.S. Black Engineer and Information Technology Magazine “Top Technology Entrepreneur-2004"; and Aviation Week and Space Technology Hall of Fame.

Lyles will officially assume his Battelle Board of Directors duties at its May 2006 meeting. In addition to Lyles, other members of Battelle’s Board are:

- John B. McCoy, Chairman of the Board; Retired Chairman, Bank One Corporation - Vicki A. Bailey, Partner, Johnston & Associates - Dr. Bernadine P. Healy, Medical and Science Columnist, U.S. News and World Report; Former President and CEO, American Red Cross - Dr. John J. Hopfield, Professor of Molecular Biology, Princeton University - W. George Meredith, Former Executive Vice President, 3M - Sean O’Keefe, Chancellor, Louisiana State University - Robert D. Walter, Chairman and CEO, Cardinal Health, Inc. - John K. Welch, President and CEO, USEC

