Battelle Continues Endocrine Disruption Research

Every day, we come into contact with numerous chemicals that are contained in such products as cosmetics, cleaning products, building materials, insecticides and food containers. These chemicals may get into the environment and have unknown consequences. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) wants to help prevent these contaminants from causing significant health issues.

As one of two contractors selected by the EPA’s Office of Science Coordination and Policy, Battelle will compete for work through a five-year, $25 million Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

Through this contract, Battelle will provide biostatistics, program management and quality assurance expertise to studies that determine the impact of particular chemicals. These studies focus specifically on the endocrine system, which consists of glands like the ovaries and thyroid that secrete hormones.

Battelle has supported this program for nearly two decades. Under the previous IDIQ, Battelle conducted more than $18 million of research over five years across several projects, including studies on the impact of pharmaceuticals and toxins in amphibians and fish.

“When a chemical is suspected to impact the endocrine system, we look at a variety of impacts such as how many eggs are produced, how many eggs hatch, if tadpoles develop normally, the weight and length of the next generation of offspring, and how the liver and other systems function,” said Vince Brown, a Project Manager in Battelle’s Health Business Unit. “As we find abnormalities, we question what impact these chemicals might have on humans and other creatures.”

While these studies primarily rely on Battelle’s statistics, data management and quality assurance expertise, researchers also consult with toxicology and biochemistry experts at Battelle.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle makes the world better by commercializing technology, giving back to our communities, and supporting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

Media Contacts

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org or contact T.R. Massey at (614) 424-5544 or at masseytr@battelle.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005627/en/