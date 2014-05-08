Xerox Research Centre Canada And Battelle Memorial Institute Form Materials Science Research And Development Alliance

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Xerox Research Centre Canada (XRCC) and Battelle Memorial Institute have signed a strategic alliance to co-market and collaborate on materials science research services.

The alliance will allow clients of XRCC and Battelle to access the deep capabilities of the two renowned research organizations – including the use of XRCC`s pilot plant and manufacturing scale-up facility – to augment their own resources in developing and bringing new products to market.

