U.S. Department Of Defense Awards Humanetics $3.8 Million Grant For Advanced Development Of Radiation Drug

The grant supports development of BIO 300, Humanetics’s proprietary radioprotectant, for use by military personnel

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minneapolis-based Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics) has been awarded a $3.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DOD), Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs, Peer-Reviewed Medical Research Program, to develop solid-dosage formulations of BIO 300 that are amenable to field deployment for military personnel and first responders. BIO 300 is an orally-administered drug that is in clinical development to mitigate the potentially lethal toxicities of radiation exposure.

“In light of increasing geopolitical pressures regarding the potential use of radiological or nuclear weaponry, the protection of our armed forces from radiation exposure and enabling them to operate in areas of possible concern is a strategic imperative,” said Dr. Michael Kaytor, PhD, Vice President of Research and Development at Humanetics. These new formulations of BIO 300 would be designed for inclusion in field kits to provide a level of protection against radiation-induced toxicities. No other drugs are currently approved for this use.

The radioprotective effects of BIO 300 were originally discovered by researchers within the DOD at the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute. This technology was licensed to Humanetics Corporation, which is leading BIO 300’s advanced development. In parallel to BIO 300’s development for use by the military, Humanetics is evaluating the drug in a Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial to determine its potential to reduce normal tissue toxicities associated with cancer radiotherapy.

“We are very excited that the DOD continues to support BIO 300 as a drug that can be used to protect military personnel and civilians at risk of radiation exposure,” said Ronald J. Zenk, CEO of Humanetics Corporation. “We are constantly working toward making this therapy available in ways that support the many disparate populations at risk of radiation exposure.”

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics Corporation is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary drugs, medical foods and consumer products in markets with urgent and unmet needs with a focus on radiation modulators for oncology, medical imaging and medical countermeasure uses. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.

About the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

The U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, 820 Chandler Street, Fort Detrick MD 21702-5014 is the awarding and administering acquisition office for this grant.