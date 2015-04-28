MassBioEd Foundation Partners With Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. To Advance Science Education In High Schools

April 28, 2015 (Cambridge, MA) — The MassBioEd Foundation announced today that Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion), headquartered in Marlborough, Mass., has committed philanthropic support and launched a new partnership with the Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation (MassBioEd Foundation) to advance science education in Massachusetts high schools through the BioTeach initiative. Sunovion is a leading pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutic products that advance the science of medicine in the psychiatry, neurology and respiratory disease areas to improve the lives of patients and their families.

The MassBioEd Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2001 to bring biotechnology education to students with a goal of inspiring scientific curiosity and cultivating the next generation of life sciences professionals.

The BioTeach initiative provides lab equipment grants and hands-on, inquiry-based biotechnology curricula for high schools, professional development and mentoring for teachers, and college and career exploration experiences for students. The BioTeach program currently reaches more than 200 schools in the Commonwealth and has been recognized by the Massachusetts State STEM Council as a premier @Scale initiative.

“Sunovion has an ongoing commitment to STEM education, and we are proud to work in partnership with the MassBioEd Foundation to stimulate interest in science and encourage students to pursue career paths in these fields,” said Antony Loebel, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Sunovion, who was recently elected to the MassBio Board of Directors. “Massachusetts is a major hub for life sciences and we applaud the work of the MassBioEd Foundation in helping to fuel the talent pipeline and inspire the next generation of innovators.”

“We would like to thank Sunovion for its commitment to advancing STEM education in Massachusetts,” said Lance Hartford, Executive Director of the MassBioEd Foundation. “Through such industry support, along with government and nonprofit partnerships, we have created a statewide, systemic, STEM education initiative that focuses on investment in teachers to create a multiplier effect that impacts thousands of students each year. Working together, we will inspire and develop the scientific innovators of the future.”

MassBioEd's Biotech Learning Center offers professional development courses for employees in the biotechnology sector to advance their professional skills.

