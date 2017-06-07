SUBSCRIBE
MassBioEd Releases 2017 Annual Job Trends Forecast For The Biopharma Industry

June 7, 2017 | 
1 min read

June 7, 2017 (BOSTON) — The MassBioEd Foundation released its 2017 Annual Job Trends Forecast at Life Sciences Workforce 2017, its second annual conference on life sciences workforce trends. The event was held at Northeastern University and featured twenty-seven industry and higher education speakers, as well as Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, who provided keynote remarks.

The Forecast included the following highlights:

  • Job listings in the biopharma industry increased at a rate of 6.1 percent in 2016
  • The industry reached an all-time high in employment in 2016, at over 68,000 jobs in Massachusetts
  • The Forecast projects that the industry will need to fill 11,600+ additional jobs by May of 2022 to meet demand
  • While Massachusetts public and private colleges and universities have increased graduation rates from biotechnology-related degree programs, the number of biotechnology-related job listings has increased at a higher rate
  • The report details job listings by region in Massachusetts and notes that the central, north, and metrowest regions all increased job listings in 2016, while the Boston/Cambridge core (accounting for 60% of all listings) actually decreased slightly in 2016

The Forecast also includes comparisons on salary and hiring requirements with other life sciences clusters in the U.S.

The report is available at www.massbioed.org/job_trends.

About the MassBioEd Foundation
www.massbioed.org

The MassBioEd Foundation (MassBioEd), engages teachers, inspires students, and guides the life sciences workforce. A 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization, MassBioEd is focused on growing educational capacity in the life sciences. Through its BioTeach program, MassBioEd provides teacher professional development workshops and mentoring, student experiential learning and career exploration opportunities, and funds to public schools for lab supplies and equipment. MassBioEd also provides analysis of job trends in the industry to guide students, educators, and industry.

