InVentis Technologies To Distribute TriLink BioTechnologies Products In India

SAN DIEGO (November 6, 2014) - TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. (TriLink) announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with inVentis Technologies (Inventis), an Indian distribution and manufacturing company specializing in the life science and applied science, research, diagnostics and QC market. The agreement allows inVentis to market TriLink’s complete line of nucleic acid-based products. This includes TriLink’s stocked and custom nucleotides, oligonucleotides and mRNA, as well as their CleanAmp™ Hot Start PCR Products.

“With the biotech industry growing rapidly in India, TriLink has been looking for the right opportunity to enter the market. InVentis provides an extensive line of life science products to the biotech and pharmaceutical market and we feel that our high quality nucleic acid-based products will complement their offering and help advance research in the area,” commented TriLink’s President and CEO, Richard Hogrefe, Ph.D.

“With the biotechnology industry in India increasingly focused on “OMICS”, InVentis has been looking for a world-class nucleic acid-based product line to fulfill the growing demand in the genomics and molecular biology sector. We anticipate that the market will continue to grow and addition of TriLink products will complement the portfolio offered by InVentis”, stated Founder and BM Singh, Sandeep. “We are delighted to enter into an agreement with TriLink.”

About inVentis

inVentis Technologies is a leading biotechnology solutions and service driven organization that offers cutting edge Bio-analytical instrumentation and biological products to researchers and analysts from its world leading principle companies and OEM manufacturing to India. inVentis specializes in Genomics, Proteomics, Molecular Biology, Biomarker research, Biomedical research, Laboratory instrumentation and consultancy for turn key projects in the Biotechnology and Biomedical sectors. inVentis is a privately held company that employs 15 sales/application and other staff based in Delhi (NCR), with operations throughout the country. For more information on products and services email sales@inventisindia.com, call +91-874-397-2737 or visit www.inventisindia.com.

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures high quality nucleic acid-based products for the research, diagnostic and therapeutic markets. TriLink operates an ISO 9001 certified quality system and is compliant with ICH Q7, 21 CFR 210 and 21 CFR 820. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 75 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, visit their web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.

