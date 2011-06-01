SUBSCRIBE
Evozym Biologics Announces Strategic Collaboration with GenScript Corporation

June 1, 2011 | 
1 min read

Evozym Biologics, Inc., today announced a strategic collaboration and business alliance in synthetic biology with GenScript USA, Inc. The companies intend to develop next generation proteins and enzymes by combining Evozym Biologics’ innovative enzyme/protein design capabilities with GenScript’s gene synthesis and protein expression capabilities. “GenScript is a premier CRO and DNA synthesis company,” noted Joseph Grzymski co-founder and President of Evozym. “We are incredibly excited to introduce them to our protein evolution and computational design platforms. We believe our collaboration will allow both companies to leverage strengths and create next generation bio-products efficiently and cost-effectively.”

