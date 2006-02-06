Eclipsys Signs 10-Year Agreement With Lake Forest Hospital, Illinois, For IT Outsourcing Services

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 6 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Eclipsys Corporation(R) , The Outcomes Company(R), today announced that Lake Forest Hospital, Lake Forest, IL, has entered into a 10-year agreement with Eclipsys for the company to provide its industry-leading information technology (IT) outsourcing services to support the hospital’s main campus and its remote locations. Lake Forest Hospital will also continue to leverage Eclipsys’ management decision support solution, Sunrise Decision Support Manager(TM), which is remote hosted by the Eclipsys Technology Solutions Center in Mountain Lakes, NJ.

Eclipsys provides strategic outsourcing services to support its customers’ Eclipsys software and third-party systems. By assuming operational responsibility for key IT initiatives, Eclipsys’ outsourcing group delivers greater reliability, cost efficiencies and faster time to value than most healthcare organizations can achieve on their own.

Eclipsys outsourcing services have earned the top ranking for customer satisfaction of healthcare outsourcing services based on KLAS Enterprises’ Professional Services Full IT Outsourcing Study 2005. A full 100 percent of Eclipsys outsourcing customers participating in the study stated they would buy outsourcing services from Eclipsys again and would recommend Eclipsys outsourcing services to their peers.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Lake Forest Hospital,” said John Adams, Eclipsys executive vice president of Business Solutions. “This significant outsourcing contract is reflective of our leadership role in IT services for the healthcare industry and the confidence that healthcare organizations have in our solutions. We look forward to becoming a close, strategic IT partner with Lake Forest Hospital.”

“Eclipsys outsourcing was selected because of its ability to understand our business imperatives as an independent, community-based hospital,” said Sean Barden, chief financial officer at Lake Forest Hospital. “The company also articulated viable solutions and demonstrated an ability to support our IT vision. After reviewing Eclipsys’ successful track record in systems implementations and support of third-party systems, we were convinced that Eclipsys was best equipped to become our strategic IT partner.”

Consistent with Lake Forest Hospital’s priorities, Eclipsys will provide support for major financial and clinical information systems projects involving non-Eclipsys information products, while implementing strategies to promote the integration and interoperability among Eclipsys software and the various other information systems installed at Lake Forest Hospital. Eclipsys will also implement its ISO 9001:2000-certified Quality Management System, along with its best practices and proven IT governance model at the hospital. Anticipated benefits for Lake Forest Hospital include improving the end-user’s IT experience, enhanced support for clinicians and increased capabilities to meet patient safety and quality objectives.

“Eclipsys’ outsourcing services will be the driving force behind Lake Forest Hospital’s efforts to maintain competitive IT capabilities and apply them to meet our strategic goals for patient safety, cost-efficiency and clinician satisfaction,” Barden said. “We’ll especially rely on Eclipsys to help us accomplish the mission-critical systems migrations for both clinical and financial information systems that we have planned over the next three years.”

About Lake Forest Hospital Foundation

The Lake Forest Hospital Foundation, Lake Forest, IL, is the umbrella organization for Lake Forest Hospital, Dearhaven Child Care and Learning Center, Lake Forest Health & Fitness Centers, Westmoreland Nursing Center and Women’s Auxiliary of Lake Forest Hospital. Lake Forest Hospital (LFH) is a fully licensed and accredited 215-bed community hospital that provides healthcare, community education, prevention, and wellness programs. With a medical staff of nearly 600 physicians, LFH offers a full range of healthcare services. Lake Forest Hospital has been named the number-one Consumer Choice hospital in Lake County, II, and Kenosha County, WI, by the independent National Research Corporation for 2005-06. LFH earned the honor for having the best doctors, best nurses, best overall image and reputation and best overall quality. For more information, visit http://www.lakeforesthospital.com.

About KLAS Enterprises LLC

KLAS is the only independent research and consulting firm that specializes in monitoring and reporting the performance of healthcare information technology vendors and healthcare professional services firms. For more information on KLAS Enterprises and the Professional Services Full IT Outsourcing Study 2005, see http://www.healthcomputing.com.

About Eclipsys

Eclipsys is a leading provider of advanced clinical, financial and management information software and service solutions to more than 1,500 healthcare facilities. Eclipsys empowers healthcare organizations to improve patient safety, revenue cycle management and operational efficiency through innovative information solutions. For more information, see http://www.eclipsys.com or email info@eclipsys.com.

Statements in this news release concerning the features of and benefits provided by Eclipsys software and outsourcing services are forward-looking statements and actual results may differ from those projected due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Implementation and customization of Eclipsys software is complex and time-consuming. Results depend upon a variety of factors and can vary by client. Each client’s circumstances are unique and may include unforeseen issues that make it more difficult than anticipated to implement or derive benefit from software or outsourcing services. The success and timeliness of the company’s services will depend at least in part upon client involvement, which can be difficult to control. Eclipsys is required to meet specified performance standards, and the contract can be terminated or the scope reduced under certain circumstances. More information about company risks is available in recent Form 10-Q and 10-K filings made by Eclipsys from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Special attention is directed to the portions of those documents entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Eclipsys Corporation and The Outcomes Company are registered trademarks of Eclipsys Corporation. Eclipsys Outsourcing Solutions Group and Sunrise Decision Support Manager are trademarks of Eclipsys Corporation. Other product and company names in this news release are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

