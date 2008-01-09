Dr. Peter B. Corr Joins Critical Path Board of Directors

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Critical Path Institute today announced that Peter B. Corr, Ph.D., has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. Corr has more than 30 years of pharmacology and pharmaceutical development experience as both an academician and a senior executive in the pharmaceutical industry. He is currently Founder and General Partner, Celtic Therapeutics, L.L.L.P., a private equity firm focused on acquiring projects in mid-stage clinical development, and developing these further to approval for subsequent auction to the pharmaceutical industry.