Cromos(TM) Pharma Announces Participation in American Society of Clinical Oncology 2012 on June 1-5 in Chicago, IL

LONGVIEW, WA--(Marketwire - May 24, 2012) - Cromos™ Pharma, a full service, regional Contract Research Organization (CRO), announced today that it will participate and exhibit at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago, IL on June 1-5, 2012.

“ASCO annual meeting is a great venue for Western Pharma companies and CROs looking into expanding the geography of their clinical trial programs to meet solution providers such as our company,” said Dr. Vladimir Bogin, CEO of Cromos™ Pharma. “Russia, Ukraine and other countries of Eastern Europe have become integral to the success of international studies and contribute greatly to their speed and quality,” continued Dr. Bogin. “If you are not yet convinced of the need to add Eastern Europe to your trial locations, stop by Cromos™ Pharma’s booth to help us change your mind.”

Dr. Bogin, along with Dr. Andrey Tarakanov, head of the company’s Russian office, and Dr. Vladimir Krechikov, Director for Business Development, will be available to answer your questions at booth # 5096, Zone B.

About Cromos™ Pharma

Cromos™ Pharma is a full service CRO and a sourcing vendor that prides itself on very high quality of work, full GCP compliance and some of the brightest minds in the business. It helps its clients navigate through all stages of clinical trial process -- starting from drafting of study protocol through regulatory support and all the way to final study report and statistical analysis. Cromos™ Pharma provides services to both foreign and domestic pharma since 2005 and is a privately owned company.