Cromos Pharma Launches Risk-Sharing Partnerships Program With Biotech And Pharma Companies

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - December 15, 2014) -

Highlighted Links http://www.cromospharma.com

Cromos™ Pharma, an international full-service CRO announced today the implementation of a risk-sharing platform partnering with biotech, pharma and device companies that have promising drug, biologics or medical device technologies. Cromos™ Pharma offers several unique business partnership algorithms through its risk-sharing model, including clinical research program conduct in exchange for equity or licensing opportunities.

“I have been intimately involved in the formation of a biotechnology company and understand how difficult it is to raise sufficient funds even for the most exciting and ground-breaking medical discoveries,” said Dr. Vlad Bogin, Cromos™ Pharma’s CEO. “Cromos™ Pharma has experienced steady and sustained growth and is now positioned to offer companies with promising clinical programs mutually beneficial partnership algorithms.”

“Over the years we have been approached by a number of biotech companies with compelling technologies,” said Dr. Andrey Tarakanov, company’s Managing Director. “Cromos™ Pharma’s team would be asked to develop a trial protocol or perform a feasibility study, but then the process would stall due to company’s financial constraints.”

“We want to change this paradigm and help the companies advance the science we believe in,” continued Dr. Bogin. “Cromos™ Pharma’s team is expert in clinical research, biopharmacology and medicine -- this expertise and our state of the art facilities uniquely position Cromos Pharma to accurately evaluate medical technologies and select the best partners. We invite interested pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies to reach out to us for an in depth evaluation of potential strategic partnerships.”

About Cromos™ Pharma, LLC

Cromos™ Pharma, LLC is a contract research organization (CRO) with operations in the post-Soviet space and in Eastern/Central Europe. The company provides a full spectrum of trial-related services which include regulatory approvals, medical writing, feasibility assessments, monitoring, project management and warehousing. Cromos™ Pharma, LLC is a privately owned company.