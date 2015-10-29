Cromos Pharma Announces The Launch Of “No Patients = No Payments” Initiative

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - October 28, 2015) -

Cromos™ Pharma, an international full-service CRO is strengthening its message of being able to deliver unparalleled patient recruitment with a disruptive “No Patients = No Payments” initiative.

This approach takes the risk sharing model to a new level by structuring agreements with biotech and Pharma companies in a way that allows sponsors to pay for the results that Cromos™ Pharma has promised from the outset.

“This is not a gimmick,” said Vlad Bogin, MD, FACP, Cromos™ Pharma’s CEO. “We arrive at timelines and recruitment numbers by performing a very careful feasibility analysis of each study and only then put our money where our mouth is. However, when we are confident that we can get the study approved, initiated and conducted, we are willing to put our reputation and our finances on the line.”

“With ‘No Patients = No Payments’ initiative Cromos™ Pharma makes itself accountable for each step of a clinical trial, from timely regulatory approval, to selecting only the recruiting sites and the number of recruited patients,” added Andrey Tarakanov, MD, Cromos™ Pharma’s Managing Director.

“Every CRO promises you the world. We are willing to be financially accountable ‎for what we promise,” concluded Dr. Bogin.

