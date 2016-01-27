Clinical Ink Named One Of The Best Places To Work In Pennsylvania For 2015

WINSTON-SALEM, NC and PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2016) - Clinical Ink, the pioneering provider of eSource solutions for clinical trials, today announced it was named one of the Best Places to Work in PA for 2015. The Best Places to Work in PA awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the 100 best places of employment in Pennsylvania.

“This recognition is particularly meaningful for us as a company that has doubled revenues and employees for each of the last three years,” said Ed Seguine, CEO, Clinical Ink. “We take great pride in creating a culture that focuses on results that matter to our customers while creating a family-friendly workplace. Our extraordinarily low turnover and high employee satisfaction are due to the fact that each one of us really is making a difference and changing the way clinical trials are conducted to improve the process for pharmaceutical sponsors, sites, and patients.”

With a 92 percent overall employee satisfaction rating, Clinical Ink scored higher than average across the eight categories that comprised the employee workplace assessment, including areas such as role satisfaction, pay and benefits, and overall engagement.

One employee commented, “There is a collective feeling that everyone here is contributing to making a difference and changing the way clinical trials are conducted -- an effort that all of us feel we’re playing an important role in doing.” Another employee stated, “Lots of smart people to work with, great morale, good managers and vision of where the company is going. Fun place to work (they actually have a FUN committee), where they treat you like adults and let you do your job.”

“Plenty of companies talk about ‘culture’ -- at Clinical Ink, we live it,” remarked Doug Pierce, President and Co-Founder. “Meaningful work in the service of a shared purpose is what makes a career at Clinical Ink unique. I’m particularly pleased that even as we’ve grown so fast over the last several years we’ve retained the enthusiasm of a small start-up.”

Hundreds of companies from across the state entered the two-part process to identify and rank the 100 Best Places to Work in PA. The first part of the process, accounting for 25 percent of the total score, evaluated each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics. The second part, accounting for 75 percent of the total score, consisted of an employee survey used to measure the employee experience.

About Clinical Ink

Founded in 2007, Clinical Ink is dedicated to transforming clinical development -- from Start to Submit™ -- by delivering completely paperless clinical trial solutions for sites and patients. Clinical Ink’s SureSource platform is purpose-built to capture eSource data and documents electronically at the site, while the CentrosHealth patient engagement platform provides patients with a variety of configurable apps to keep them informed, involved and compliant throughout the duration of a clinical trial. Clinical Ink maintains offices in Winston-Salem, NC; Philadelphia, PA; Cary, NC and Cambridge, MA. Additional information is available online at www.clinicalink.com or toll-free 1-800-300-5033.