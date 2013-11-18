Clinical Ink And Clintara Expand eSource Partnership For Central Nervous System Clinical Trials

BOSTON, MA and WINSTON-SALEM, NC and PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - November 12, 2013) -

Clinical Ink, the pioneering provider of eSource solutions for clinical trials, and Clintara, the leading risk based quality assurance platform, announce an expanded partnership to combine the innovative SureSource platform from Clinical Ink with Clintara’s proprietary analytics and process methodology to optimize outcomes in clinical trials.

“We are excited to formalize and expand our partnership with Clintara,” said Ed Seguine, CEO of Clinical Ink. “Building on our earlier success, Clinical Ink and Clintara are jointly developing novel applications of eSource technology to neuroscience studies to deliver cost savings and optimized clinical outcomes. Clinical Ink and Clintara share a vision of conducting more efficient and higher quality clinical trials through the use of eSource to enable innovative approaches to data capture, remote monitoring, and data analytics.”

“We believe the combination of Clintara’s clinical and data analytics platform and Clinical Ink’s eSource platform will change the dynamics of data flow and analytics within the clinical trials area by maximizing efficiencies and mitigating risk,” said Colin Bower, CEO for Clintara. “This partnership represents our commitment to expanding the ways in which we are able to collect and assess data in real time in order to reduce monitoring costs and optimize the quality of clinical outcome data. Our history working with Clinical Ink provides an important proof of concept for us and the market, as we are already seeing great benefits from the combined platform, and we are looking forward to expanding its application across a wider range of study types.”

Clinical Ink’s eSource platform has now been used in over 50 projects around the world. This novel approach is helping companies realize the benefits of risk-based monitoring and delivering meaningful cost savings immediately. Clinical Ink recently closed an important financing round and will be expanding operations to support a rapidly increasing contract backlog.

Clinical Ink has pioneered the development of eSource technology for use in clinical trials. The company’s innovative approach has been recognized by the Society of Clinical Data Management, Microsoft, and Gartner Research as having “significant disruptive potential” to transform the current clinical trial business model. SureSource™ replaces paper source documents and CRFs with intuitive electronic forms that maintain the natural workflow, ease of use, and mobility of paper charts. Unlike EDC systems, the Company’s approach to eSource captures/validates data during the subject visit. As a result, data queries are dramatically reduced, SDV is eliminated, monitoring is performed real-time and remotely, and validated clinical data is available within minutes. Clinical Ink has offices in Philadelphia, PA and Winston-Salem, NC. For more information, visit www.clinicalink.com.

Clintara is a global provider of analytical risk based monitoring solutions for clinical trials. Clintara’s proprietary platform is used by global pharmaceutical companies to improve clinical outcomes by validating patient selection, identifying anomalies that are inconsistent with expected data integrity standards and to target CRA activity at the site. Clintara clients use our proprietary technology and proven processes to reduce risk, optimize site monitoring activities and improve clinical data quality. Clintara’s head office is located in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.clintara.com.