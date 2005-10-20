Bradley Memorial Hospital Selects PMMC For Cost Accounting, Budgeting Support

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Memorial Hospital, a public, nonprofit hospital providing an array of medical services for residents in Cleveland, Bradley County and southeast Tennessee, has selected Preferred Medical Marketing Corporation (PMMC) to assist with budgeting issues. PMMC will employ its sophisticated PMMC FlexCost Pro software system to track operating statistics, help balance budgets and provide detailed reporting for Bradley Memorial Hospital.

Founded in 1952, Bradley Memorial includes the largest medical staff in the Ocoee region, with 160 physicians representing more than 30 specialties. When the hospital transitioned to new ownership in 2003, it turned to PMMC FlexCost PRO for assistance with its budget analysis. Bradley Memorial had experience working with PMMC, as the hospital currently uses PMMC Contract Pro, a software system that monitors health plan contracts and matches services rendered with accurate payment and reimbursement.

“We were familiar with and like PMMC for its software systems and support. Moving to FlexCost Pro made sense for us to better manage our scheduling and budgets,” said Tammy Browder, Decision Support, Bradley Memorial Hospital. “The software includes many standard reports that are useful, but I can run customized reports easily also.”

For hospitals, it is essential to track costs and budgets in a timely and accurate manner. PMMC FlexCost PRO helps to identify salary expenditures for departments and individual staff, as well as track supply changes and productivity factors by department, allowing management to balance costs accordingly.

“PMMC believes strongly in the concept of user-friendly applications that bring sophisticated financial and cost management business solutions to non-financial executive managers,” said Roger Shaul, PMMC President. “Our goal is to deliver the right information at the right time. It is critical that the information be understandable and useful to both the departmental manager as well as the financial executive team. PMMC does this in a manner that appeals to both the highly trained analyst as well as the day-to-day operational executives.”

PMMC, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a Microsoft-certified software development and consulting company. Since 1986, its innovative software and consultants have assisted over 300 hospitals and 13,000 physician clients improve their financial operations through enhanced contract management, payment verification, cost accounting, financial decision support and market-oriented consulting services. For more information, call Greg Kay at (704) 543-8103 or go to www.pmmconline.com.

